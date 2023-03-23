Previous
Next
One of many flowers by haskar
Photo 2132

One of many flowers

I was in the botanical garden today. Spring is slowly creeping in there. Our rhododendrons bloom in May, but this one is an exception. It is now full of bursting flowers. It is
the Korean rhododendron and does not mind frosty nights and mornings.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
584% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Korcsog Károly ace
Beautiful!
March 23rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
A lovely view of this bloom.
March 23rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Sweet shot! Lovely color.
March 23rd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is such a pretty shot.
March 23rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So delicate for such a resilient flower. Fav
March 23rd, 2023  
Mallory ace
Gorgeous!!
March 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise