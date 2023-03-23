Sign up
Photo 2132
One of many flowers
I was in the botanical garden today. Spring is slowly creeping in there. Our rhododendrons bloom in May, but this one is an exception. It is now full of bursting flowers. It is
the Korean rhododendron and does not mind frosty nights and mornings.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
6
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2559
photos
245
followers
224
following
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
23rd March 2023 3:32pm
Tags
pink
,
spring
,
blooming
Korcsog Károly
ace
Beautiful!
March 23rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
A lovely view of this bloom.
March 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Sweet shot! Lovely color.
March 23rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is such a pretty shot.
March 23rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So delicate for such a resilient flower. Fav
March 23rd, 2023
Mallory
ace
Gorgeous!!
March 23rd, 2023
