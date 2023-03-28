Sign up
Photo 2137
Spring with a touch of winter
It was very cold today, but everywhere you can see that the procession of spring continues uninterruptedly. This purple archangel looks very interesting in a snowy veil.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
28th March 2023 12:51pm
snow
flower
spring
Christine Sztukowski
So beautiful
March 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Oh! Look at that lovely henbit! So tiny and delicate.
March 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet and determined to flower whatever the weather
March 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
So pretty
March 28th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
March 28th, 2023
