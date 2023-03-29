Previous
Next
Missed Opportunity by haskar
Photo 2138

Missed Opportunity

This is one of those pictures that will give me nightmares. Brilliant light, wonderful shapes and the right equipment. I could play with this mushroom. I took two shots and moved on. And now I suffer!
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
585% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 29th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
It's a great outcome
March 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise