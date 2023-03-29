Sign up
Photo 2138
Missed Opportunity
This is one of those pictures that will give me nightmares. Brilliant light, wonderful shapes and the right equipment. I could play with this mushroom. I took two shots and moved on. And now I suffer!
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2566
photos
243
followers
224
following
585% complete
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2132
2133
2134
68
2135
2136
2137
2138
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
29th March 2023 4:09pm
Tags
spring
,
close-up
,
fungus
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 29th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
It's a great outcome
March 29th, 2023
