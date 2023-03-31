Previous
The willow catkins by haskar
Photo 2140

The willow catkins

A bit odd and shapeless, but that's why it's interesting. Despite the constant rain and cold temprice, spring continues and there is more and more of it.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

haskar

Maggiemae ace
Its trying and trying - in a short while it will be a blaze of yellow!
April 1st, 2023  
