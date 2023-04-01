Sign up
Photo 2141
Last year's beauty
The shape and texture caught my attention. I don't know what plant it is or why the birds didn't eat it. Great for shooting on a gloomy rainy day.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
1st April 2023 10:20am
Tags
plant
,
close-up
,
textures
Antonio-S
ace
I had to look carefully to see if they were: animals in a state of decomposition, or something artificial..., but then I was surprised, flowers!
Good photo capture
April 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Amazing tones and textures! I'm fascinated by it... It looks like some strange spiders but it's not.
April 1st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful, creepy image!
April 1st, 2023
