Last year's beauty by haskar
Photo 2141

Last year's beauty

The shape and texture caught my attention. I don't know what plant it is or why the birds didn't eat it. Great for shooting on a gloomy rainy day.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Antonio-S ace
I had to look carefully to see if they were: animals in a state of decomposition, or something artificial..., but then I was surprised, flowers!
Good photo capture
April 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Amazing tones and textures! I'm fascinated by it... It looks like some strange spiders but it's not.
April 1st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful, creepy image!
April 1st, 2023  
