Photo 2151
Among the grass
Corydalis solida
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
5
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2591
photos
245
followers
225
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
12th April 2023 4:48pm
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
dof
,
pov
Christine Sztukowski
So nice
April 12th, 2023
Dianne
Gorgeous. Fav
April 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Pretty
April 12th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so sweet
April 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty!
April 12th, 2023
