Photo 2158
In the morning rain
A lot has happened over the last two days. It's calmed down, but I'm not calmed down yet. I think, now, I'll go to sleep and catch up tomorrow.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Tags
street
leaf
rain
dof
Mags
ace
Lovely capture! Hope everything is okay. Sleep is good for healing all kinds of things. =)
April 19th, 2023
Milanie
ace
A lovely rainy capture
April 19th, 2023
