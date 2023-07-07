Sign up
Photo 2237
A beautiful piece of fence
I found this rusty piece in the cemetery. Now the area is overgrown with ferns, but it used to be a beautiful fence.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
fence
fern
cemetery
rusty
KV
ace
You had me at rusty. Great detail and the green ferns really set off the rusty piece.
July 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great pov and intriguing shot
July 7th, 2023
