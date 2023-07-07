Previous
A beautiful piece of fence by haskar
Photo 2237

A beautiful piece of fence

I found this rusty piece in the cemetery. Now the area is overgrown with ferns, but it used to be a beautiful fence.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
612% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
You had me at rusty. Great detail and the green ferns really set off the rusty piece.
July 7th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great pov and intriguing shot
July 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise