Previous
Landing by haskar
Photo 2265

Landing

This time the parent did not bring a tasty morsel. He landed and took his cubs to the meadow. They now need to exercise a lot and gain strength. In three weeks they fly to Africa for wintering. And it's a long and dangerous journey.
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
620% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
How very fascinating - the image is marvellous. And that long flight is incredible for them - especially at that young age...
August 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise