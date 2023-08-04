Sign up
Photo 2265
This time the parent did not bring a tasty morsel. He landed and took his cubs to the meadow. They now need to exercise a lot and gain strength. In three weeks they fly to Africa for wintering. And it's a long and dangerous journey.
4th August 2023
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Album
365
Taken
4th August 2023 7:25pm
Tags
bird
,
nest
,
stork
Rob Z
ace
How very fascinating - the image is marvellous. And that long flight is incredible for them - especially at that young age...
August 5th, 2023
