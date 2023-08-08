Sign up
Photo 2269
Queen Anne's lace in high key
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
plant
high-key
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and suited in hk love the delicate colour palette in tune with this delicate flower .fav
August 9th, 2023
Dianne
It looks very pretty.
August 9th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Actually, double fav!
August 9th, 2023
