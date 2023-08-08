Previous
Queen Anne's lace in high key by haskar
Queen Anne's lace in high key

8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

haskar

@haskar
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and suited in hk love the delicate colour palette in tune with this delicate flower .fav
August 9th, 2023  
Dianne
It looks very pretty.
August 9th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Actually, double fav!
August 9th, 2023  
