Arctia caja by haskar
Photo 2274

Arctia caja

Arctia caja is very popular but is active at night. So I was very happy when I found her. It must have been asleep and only changed its position once. This allowed me to get close to it and take a few shots.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

haskar

@haskar
