Photo 2274
Arctia caja
Arctia caja is very popular but is active at night. So I was very happy when I found her. It must have been asleep and only changed its position once. This allowed me to get close to it and take a few shots.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
13th August 2023 2:37pm
Tags
close-up
,
moth
