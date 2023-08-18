Sign up
Previous
Photo 2279
Capsules full seeds
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
4
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2772
photos
247
followers
224
following
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
365
E-M1MarkIII
18th August 2023 7:06pm
Tags
plant
,
close-up
,
seed
,
summer
Boxplayer
ace
Love the fine detail.
August 19th, 2023
John
ace
Stunning!
August 19th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this is divine!
August 19th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely.
August 19th, 2023
