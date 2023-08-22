Previous
Autumn is coming by haskar
Autumn is coming

The leaves have withered due to drought but the chestnut fruits are very nice this year.
22nd August 2023

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Mags ace
They look great and this is such a lovely shot!
August 22nd, 2023  
