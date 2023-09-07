Sign up
Photo 2299
Eye contact
Female black lemur
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Tags
animal
,
eye
,
zoo
,
lemur
Annie D
ace
Great eyes!
September 8th, 2023
