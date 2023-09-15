Previous
An old willow by haskar
Photo 2307

An old willow

I found this willow while walking by the river. I wrote old, but it's not about age, but rather about appearance. These trees have a very short lifespan, but sometimes they look like they are suffering a lot.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sad looking long face with its lop-sided whiskers ! Great find!
September 16th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely I see horses head
September 16th, 2023  
Speedwell
Certainly has character..
September 16th, 2023  
