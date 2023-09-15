Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2307
An old willow
I found this willow while walking by the river. I wrote old, but it's not about age, but rather about appearance. These trees have a very short lifespan, but sometimes they look like they are suffering a lot.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2814
photos
244
followers
222
following
632% complete
View this month »
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
15th September 2023 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
trunk
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sad looking long face with its lop-sided whiskers ! Great find!
September 16th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely I see horses head
September 16th, 2023
Speedwell
Certainly has character..
September 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close