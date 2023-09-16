Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2308
The teeth on gears
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2815
photos
244
followers
222
following
632% complete
View this month »
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
16th September 2023 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
gear
,
shape
Christina
ace
Fabulous
September 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
- - and the wheel goes round and round ! Lovely monotones and light!
September 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close