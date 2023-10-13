Sign up
Photo 2335
Blowing in the wind
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2844
photos
243
followers
222
following
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
14th October 2023 7:16am
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
wind
Mags
ace
Beautiful.
October 14th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely
October 14th, 2023
