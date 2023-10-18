Previous
Somewhere in the forest by haskar
Photo 2340

Somewhere in the forest

18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
haskar
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super focus on your find ! Nice little clusters on the mossy textured log ! , great dof ! fav
October 18th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Magical
October 18th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like a magical forest
October 18th, 2023  
JackieR ace
oooer that's gorgeous
October 18th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Very Tolkein-ish! Like the pov. Favourite
October 18th, 2023  
