Previous
Photo 2358
Something from Dali
I actually wanted to get closer and shoot the abstract. But suddenly I noticed how the water was bending the cloud and tearing it apart. It reminded me of Salvador Dali's surrealist clocks.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2870
photos
247
followers
225
following
2358
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
5th November 2023 5:11pm
Privacy
Public
reflection
water
cloud
abstract
Louise & Ken
"Noticing something additional" in the photo is what having a good eye is all about!
November 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Most beautiful of nature's abstract
November 5th, 2023
carol white
ace
Great reflections.Fav😊
November 5th, 2023
ZambianLass
Very Pretty
November 5th, 2023
