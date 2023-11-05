Previous
Something from Dali by haskar
Something from Dali

I actually wanted to get closer and shoot the abstract. But suddenly I noticed how the water was bending the cloud and tearing it apart. It reminded me of Salvador Dali's surrealist clocks.
Louise & Ken
"Noticing something additional" in the photo is what having a good eye is all about!
November 5th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Most beautiful of nature's abstract
November 5th, 2023  
carol white ace
Great reflections.Fav😊
November 5th, 2023  
ZambianLass
Very Pretty
November 5th, 2023  
