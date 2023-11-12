The Greek Catholic Parish Church

Today I was very lazy and didn't take any photos. I downloaded and looked through what I brought from the mountains. A total of 1,500 photos in 5 days. I've already thrown away 500 bad ones, and the rest will have to wait until the emotions subside.

This is the interior of the church in Złockie. You can enter there only after mass, which is at 6.30 am.

This is a former Greek Catholic church built in the 19th century, and after the displacement of the indigenous population, it was converted into a Catholic church (in 1947). It is a temple built in the tradition of Orthodox church construction, wooden, log structure, with a tower with a post-frame structure, boarded.

Inside, a complete, beautifully decorated iconostasis from 1873 and figural and ornamental polychrome have been preserved.

