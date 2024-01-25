Sign up
Previous
Photo 2436
A bit of blue sky
It is very warm and there is a strong wind. The sky is cloudy and it rains often. But suddenly the clouds break and the blue sky appears. It doesn't take long but it is very spectacular.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
6
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2949
photos
258
followers
223
following
2429
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
25th January 2024 3:12pm
sky
,
winter
,
cloud
,
river
,
city
Milanie
ace
What neat looking clouds!
January 25th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Super sky, and pastel colours across the water
January 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 25th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Such a change from your snow! Two such different layers of colours here.
January 25th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice clouds
January 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous skyscape
January 25th, 2024
