A bit of blue sky by haskar
A bit of blue sky

It is very warm and there is a strong wind. The sky is cloudy and it rains often. But suddenly the clouds break and the blue sky appears. It doesn't take long but it is very spectacular.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Milanie ace
What neat looking clouds!
January 25th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Super sky, and pastel colours across the water
January 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 25th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Such a change from your snow! Two such different layers of colours here.
January 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice clouds
January 25th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous skyscape
January 25th, 2024  
