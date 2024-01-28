Sign up
Previous
Photo 2439
If a tree could talk
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
5
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2952
photos
256
followers
221
following
668% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
28th January 2024 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
close-up
,
textures
Lesley
ace
Well! Ermmm - nice textures and colours 😊
January 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful find so rich in colors and textures
January 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful tones of color and textures!
January 28th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice tones and textures
January 28th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
This tree looks as though it is trying to talk! I am sure it would have many stories to tell!
January 28th, 2024
