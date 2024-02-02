Sign up
Photo 2444
2 Cityscape
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2958
photos
258
followers
221
following
2437
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
2444
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
414
2444
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
2nd February 2024 4:06pm
Tags
for2024
Rob Z
ace
just beautiful without colour..
February 2nd, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful old architecture!
February 2nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely street scene!
February 2nd, 2024
Korcsog Károly
ace
Cozy cityscape! I like the ironwork visible on the balconies!
February 2nd, 2024
