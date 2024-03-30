Previous
Summer weather in spring.

We have summer heat in spring. The temperature today reached 25 degrees Celsius. It's going to be like this for a few days. And then, I hope, there will be no more frosts.
Dianne ace
Such a beautiful view with the blue and yellow.
March 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Looks like paradise.
March 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A stunning photo!
March 30th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Gorgeous - love the colour combination..
March 30th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Such a beautiful view, excellent composition
March 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
