Photo 2496
Summer weather in spring.
We have summer heat in spring. The temperature today reached 25 degrees Celsius. It's going to be like this for a few days. And then, I hope, there will be no more frosts.
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
5
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3041
photos
258
followers
224
following
683% complete
View this month »
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
30th March 2024 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
park
,
colour
Dianne
ace
Such a beautiful view with the blue and yellow.
March 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Looks like paradise.
March 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A stunning photo!
March 30th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Gorgeous - love the colour combination..
March 30th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Such a beautiful view, excellent composition
March 30th, 2024
