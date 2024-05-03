Sign up
Photo 2530
Stairs and stairs
Only part of the stairs has been renovated. But they look more dangerous than the old, brittle ones.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
b&w
,
architecture
,
stair
,
juxtaposition
