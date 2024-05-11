Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2538
Learning to peck
There are a lot of cranes here this year. This is the first pair to take their cubs to the meadow. They are shy birds and difficult to approach. This shot has taken from the road from a car.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3096
photos
258
followers
225
following
695% complete
View this month »
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
Latest from all albums
2535
448
2536
449
450
2537
2538
451
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
9th May 2024 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
meadow
,
crane
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful capture.
May 12th, 2024
Zilli
ace
So lovely and so green!
May 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture of this wonderful nature scene, I love it.
May 12th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 12th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Beautiful
May 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close