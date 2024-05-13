Sign up
Previous
Photo 2540
Iris pseudacorus
Taken in the swamp. There were only two flowers and a lot of buds in the area. We'll have to come back here in a few days.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
13th May 2024 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
spring
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous!
May 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful soft capture and beautiful tones.
May 14th, 2024
Christina
ace
Very pretty
May 14th, 2024
Annie D
ace
lovely tones
May 14th, 2024
