Previous
Iris pseudacorus by haskar
Photo 2540

Iris pseudacorus

Taken in the swamp. There were only two flowers and a lot of buds in the area. We'll have to come back here in a few days.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
695% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous!
May 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful soft capture and beautiful tones.
May 14th, 2024  
Christina ace
Very pretty
May 14th, 2024  
Annie D ace
lovely tones
May 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise