Photo 2541
A small beetle with a big nose.
I purchased this lens (Olympus 90mm) as an exchange for unused Canon lenses. A bit heavy, like all good glass, but great for close-ups.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
3
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3102
photos
258
followers
225
following
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
2538
451
2539
452
2540
453
454
2541
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
13th May 2024 6:33pm
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
close-up
,
beetle
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wonderful image with this new lens!
May 15th, 2024
Annie D
ace
beautifully done!
May 15th, 2024
Christina
ace
Great macro!
May 15th, 2024
