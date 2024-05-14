Previous
A small beetle with a big nose. by haskar
A small beetle with a big nose.

I purchased this lens (Olympus 90mm) as an exchange for unused Canon lenses. A bit heavy, like all good glass, but great for close-ups.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful image with this new lens!
May 15th, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautifully done!
May 15th, 2024  
Christina ace
Great macro!
May 15th, 2024  
