The dance of mayflies in the setting light by haskar
The dance of mayflies in the setting light

17th May 2024 17th May 24

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Diana ace
How gorgeous they look.
May 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful is this ! Love your capture of their flutter of tiny wings !
May 18th, 2024  
