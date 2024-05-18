Sign up
Previous
Photo 2545
Staircase
A staircase in a bank that is over a hundred years old. It can be visited during the Night of Museums.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
18th May 2024 8:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
staircase
,
pov
Diana
ace
Awesome capture and pov, wonderful shapes and lines.
May 19th, 2024
