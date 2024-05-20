Sign up
Photo 2547
Blue on blue
I liked how this iris stood proudly in the Nepeta blooming field.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
colour
Karen
ace
What a beautiful capture! The colour and striped detail of the flower is gorgeous.
May 21st, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely. I like the colors of the soft background that compliment the iris.
May 21st, 2024
Dianne
ace
A gorgeous image.
May 21st, 2024
Wendy
ace
This is fabulous!
May 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
A very lovely work of art.
May 21st, 2024
Brian
ace
Photo art
May 21st, 2024
