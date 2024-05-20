Previous
Blue on blue by haskar
Blue on blue

I liked how this iris stood proudly in the Nepeta blooming field.
haskar

Karen ace
What a beautiful capture! The colour and striped detail of the flower is gorgeous.
May 21st, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely. I like the colors of the soft background that compliment the iris.
May 21st, 2024  
Dianne ace
A gorgeous image.
May 21st, 2024  
Wendy ace
This is fabulous!
May 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
A very lovely work of art.
May 21st, 2024  
Brian ace
Photo art
May 21st, 2024  
