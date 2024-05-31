Sign up
Photo 2558
Aphids and ants
Ants feed on aphid honeydew, which is rich in sugars and proteins. Aphids are a valuable food source for ants, so the ants protect the aphids from predators. These two species live together in a specific symbiosis.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Diana
ace
I hate both of them but have never seen them look so beautiful ;-)
June 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up , and info !
June 1st, 2024
