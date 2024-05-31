Previous
Aphids and ants by haskar
Aphids and ants

Ants feed on aphid honeydew, which is rich in sugars and proteins. Aphids are a valuable food source for ants, so the ants protect the aphids from predators. These two species live together in a specific symbiosis.
Diana ace
I hate both of them but have never seen them look so beautiful ;-)
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super close-up , and info !
