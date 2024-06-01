Sign up
Previous
Photo 2559
An elephant
This month I want to focus on B&W processing. Last year I bought a program to learn processing, but then I abandoned it. Now I noticed that I missed a lot of things because I didn't practice enough.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3139
photos
257
followers
225
following
701% complete
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
30th May 2024 12:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
zoo
,
textures
,
elephant
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great start !
June 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up and great detail
Not being a fan of b/w, I will be very interested in your processing 👌🏼
June 2nd, 2024
Not being a fan of b/w, I will be very interested in your processing 👌🏼