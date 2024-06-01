Previous
An elephant by haskar
Photo 2559

An elephant

This month I want to focus on B&W processing. Last year I bought a program to learn processing, but then I abandoned it. Now I noticed that I missed a lot of things because I didn't practice enough.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
701% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great start !
June 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful close up and great detail
Not being a fan of b/w, I will be very interested in your processing 👌🏼
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise