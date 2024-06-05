Previous
Modern building by haskar
Photo 2563

Modern building

5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Barb ace
Great pov and ideal for b&w! Well-done!
June 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous perspective and pov.
June 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic pov
June 6th, 2024  
