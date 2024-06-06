Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2564
The crab spider on a forget-me-not
The last photo before the camera failed.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
4
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3149
photos
259
followers
225
following
703% complete
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2562
99
2563
2564
2565
2566
100
2567
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
5th June 2024 6:02pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
plant
,
spider
,
close-up
Christina
ace
Fabulous find
June 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted !
June 10th, 2024
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured
June 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 10th, 2024
