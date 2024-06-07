Sign up
Photo 2565
Zofia's gravestone
Wandy
@photohoot
asked me to take a photo of the tombstone. It is not very readable. It says: ZOSIA STOPCZYK
9 years old, died on January 21, 1894. Our beloved Zosia
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
4
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3149
photos
259
followers
225
following
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2562
99
2563
2564
2565
2566
100
2567
Tags
cemetery
haskar
ace
@photohoot
I couldn't find any more information. The location on the map can be found at
https://wawamlynarska.grobonet.com/grobonet/start.php
Most old graves no longer have their family guardians. The so-called traces of war and shifting borders. The graves are looked after by a social committee. We make donations and more tombs are being renovated. On the search engine website, I found 9 graves with this name. Perhaps this family is still alive.
June 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
such a magnificent tombstone, sad to read that she died so young.
June 10th, 2024
Brian
ace
Poignant
June 10th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@haskar
I really appreciate that. Thank you for doing the extra work. You are awesome.
June 10th, 2024
