Zofia's gravestone by haskar
Photo 2565

Zofia's gravestone

Wandy @photohoot asked me to take a photo of the tombstone. It is not very readable. It says: ZOSIA STOPCZYK
9 years old, died on January 21, 1894. Our beloved Zosia
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

haskar

haskar ace
@photohoot I couldn't find any more information. The location on the map can be found at https://wawamlynarska.grobonet.com/grobonet/start.php
Most old graves no longer have their family guardians. The so-called traces of war and shifting borders. The graves are looked after by a social committee. We make donations and more tombs are being renovated. On the search engine website, I found 9 graves with this name. Perhaps this family is still alive.
June 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
such a magnificent tombstone, sad to read that she died so young.
June 10th, 2024  
Brian ace
Poignant
June 10th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@haskar I really appreciate that. Thank you for doing the extra work. You are awesome.
June 10th, 2024  
