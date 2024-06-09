Sign up
Photo 2567
Granary on the Narew river
The granary was built in 1838-44. In addition to storage purposes, the granary could also have defensive functions. Despite grand plans to renovate it into a hotel, it continues to deteriorate.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
6
6
Comments
3
3
Fav's
5
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
9th June 2024 8:11pm
Privacy
Tags
river
,
architecture
,
building
Diana
ace
How sad to see this once grand building deteriorating like that . Fabulous capture with wonderful golden light and reflection.
June 10th, 2024
Christina
ace
What a shame - it's looks like a grand old lady! Great shot
June 10th, 2024
Brian
ace
Awesome POV, composition and light choice.
June 10th, 2024
