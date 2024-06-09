Previous
Granary on the Narew river by haskar
Granary on the Narew river

The granary was built in 1838-44. In addition to storage purposes, the granary could also have defensive functions. Despite grand plans to renovate it into a hotel, it continues to deteriorate.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

haskar

@haskar
Diana ace
How sad to see this once grand building deteriorating like that . Fabulous capture with wonderful golden light and reflection.
June 10th, 2024  
Christina ace
What a shame - it's looks like a grand old lady! Great shot
June 10th, 2024  
Brian ace
Awesome POV, composition and light choice.
June 10th, 2024  
