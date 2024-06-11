Previous
A terrible beauty by haskar
Photo 2569

A terrible beauty

Found on oak bark. I was looking for beetles and I found an oxymoron.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Amazing close up of this alien looking critter, wonderful clarity and details.
June 12th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Wonderful capture of this alien looking creature
June 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing macro shot of this insect! super clarity and detail - even don to the hairs on his body ! fav
June 12th, 2024  
Annie D ace
fabulous detail!
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
