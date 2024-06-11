Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2569
A terrible beauty
Found on oak bark. I was looking for beetles and I found an oxymoron.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
4
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3152
photos
259
followers
225
following
703% complete
View this month »
2562
2563
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
Latest from all albums
2564
2565
2566
100
2567
2568
101
2569
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
11th June 2024 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
fly
,
close-up
,
textures
Diana
ace
Amazing close up of this alien looking critter, wonderful clarity and details.
June 12th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Wonderful capture of this alien looking creature
June 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing macro shot of this insect! super clarity and detail - even don to the hairs on his body ! fav
June 12th, 2024
Annie D
ace
fabulous detail!
June 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close