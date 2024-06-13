Previous
The star by haskar
The star

While waiting for my camera, I decided to practice some shots with a manual lens at a very narrow DOF. I think I will use this lens more often because I really like the results.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

