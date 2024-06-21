Sign up
Previous
Photo 2579
Grass flowers
On a windless and cloudy day, I wanted to capture the beauty of the flowering grass.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3162
photos
258
followers
225
following
706% complete
View this month »
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
2578
2579
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
21st June 2024 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
meadow
,
dof
Diana
ace
You certainly did, such dainty and beautiful tiny flowers, ama zing dof.
June 22nd, 2024
Sam Palmer
Delicate beauty.
June 22nd, 2024
