Photo 2580
A sack full of children
Hidden in the thick grass. Mom hid, but she was definitely watching me closely.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
Tags
spider
,
close-up
,
summer
,
meadow
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! well spotted , such a productive family !!!
June 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow so many babies
June 23rd, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Who could be scared! One squashed spider is one less!
June 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and shot, I hope you did not take any home on your clothing! It happened to me once ;-)
June 23rd, 2024
