A sack full of children by haskar
A sack full of children

Hidden in the thick grass. Mom hid, but she was definitely watching me closely.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! well spotted , such a productive family !!!
June 23rd, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow so many babies
June 23rd, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Who could be scared! One squashed spider is one less!
June 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, I hope you did not take any home on your clothing! It happened to me once ;-)
June 23rd, 2024  
