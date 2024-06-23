Previous
Reflections by haskar
Reflections

I'm sending it a little late today. I didn't sleep very well at night and didn't manage to send it in the morning.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Karen ace
Awesome. Brilliant reflections - a superb capture. I hope you have a better night's rest tonight.
June 24th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Worth the wait. It's fabulous. Hope tonight is better.
June 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Love the blues!
June 24th, 2024  
Korcsog Károly ace
I love this phot! I wish you a speedy recovery!
June 24th, 2024  
Marloes ace
Puzzling nice :) fav
June 24th, 2024  
Heather ace
Lovely reflections and great lines and curves, too! Fav (I hope you sleep better tonight)
June 24th, 2024  
