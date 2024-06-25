Previous
Dog and pigeons by haskar
Photo 2583

Dog and pigeons

It promises to be an interesting story, but nothing happened. Pigeons were looking for grains thrown by people and this dog stood and wagged its tail. No action. A very peaceful company.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Maggiemae ace
Nice picture to tell the story! Cobblestones and nature.
June 27th, 2024  
