Photo 2583
Dog and pigeons
It promises to be an interesting story, but nothing happened. Pigeons were looking for grains thrown by people and this dog stood and wagged its tail. No action. A very peaceful company.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3167
photos
257
followers
224
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
26th June 2024 7:17pm
Tags
dog
,
pigeon
Maggiemae
ace
Nice picture to tell the story! Cobblestones and nature.
June 27th, 2024
