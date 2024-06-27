Previous
The Saxon Garden in Warshaw by haskar
Photo 2585

The Saxon Garden in Warshaw

I couldn't decide which capture to send today, so I'm sending both. We have very oppressive heat. You can only go outside early in the morning and after sunset.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
708% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love that tree, such a great shape and wonderful textures. I hope it is still alive.
June 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise