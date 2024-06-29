Sign up
Previous
Photo 2587
At the back of the stage
Sometimes you have to take your child to work. The boy was completely isolated in his world and... guarded the cello case.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
concert
,
child
,
juxtaposition
,
behavior
Diana
ace
Such a great story telling image.
June 30th, 2024
