At the back of the stage by haskar
Photo 2587

At the back of the stage

Sometimes you have to take your child to work. The boy was completely isolated in his world and... guarded the cello case.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Diana ace
Such a great story telling image.
June 30th, 2024  
