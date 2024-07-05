Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2593
ball of wire
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3178
photos
258
followers
224
following
710% complete
View this month »
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
Latest from all albums
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
103
2592
2593
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
5th July 2024 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
KV
ace
The attachment points almost look like legs... look out... it's a wire creature!
July 6th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Yes I see the wire creature walking. very cool!
July 6th, 2024
haskar
ace
@rontu
How cool. I didn't notice this before. But now I see a kiwi bird.
July 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close