Photo 2595
A broken twig
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3180
photos
258
followers
224
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
7th July 2024 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
leaf
Junko Y
ace
Truly, art in decay!
July 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and great wabi sabi.
July 8th, 2024
