The common green lacewing by haskar
The common green lacewing

Another shot from my last trip. Yesterday's strong storms missed Warsaw but caused a lot of damage on their way. Today it's cooler and safer, so I'm going to my mother.
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

haskar

@haskar
Diana ace
Nothing common about this beauty, wonderful find and capture. I love the tones.
July 17th, 2024  
Christina ace
Stunning macro!
July 17th, 2024  
