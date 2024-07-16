Sign up
Photo 2604
The common green lacewing
Another shot from my last trip. Yesterday's strong storms missed Warsaw but caused a lot of damage on their way. Today it's cooler and safer, so I'm going to my mother.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
close-up
,
insect
,
meadow
Diana
ace
Nothing common about this beauty, wonderful find and capture. I love the tones.
July 17th, 2024
Christina
ace
Stunning macro!
July 17th, 2024
