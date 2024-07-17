Sign up
Previous
Photo 2605
Nigella damascena seed capsule
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
3
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3190
photos
255
followers
223
following
713% complete
View this month »
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
2604
2605
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
17th July 2024 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
close-up
,
shape
Diana
ace
Such a magical close up with wonderful focus, dof and soft tones.
July 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
July 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
So pretty fav
July 18th, 2024
