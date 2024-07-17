Previous
Nigella damascena seed capsule by haskar
Photo 2605

Nigella damascena seed capsule

17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a magical close up with wonderful focus, dof and soft tones.
July 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
July 18th, 2024  
Babs ace
So pretty fav
July 18th, 2024  
