Previous
Photo 2607
Through the curtain of grass
On Thursday I went to the flood meadows of the Bug River. It was an evening of butterflies. There were so many of them and it was difficult to focus on one. This one won my heart thanks to its delicate colorful curtain. Best on black.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
18th July 2024 5:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
butterfly
,
meadow
,
impression
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - so dreamy ! fav
July 20th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Absolutely stunning
July 20th, 2024
