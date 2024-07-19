Previous
Through the curtain of grass by haskar
Photo 2607

Through the curtain of grass

On Thursday I went to the flood meadows of the Bug River. It was an evening of butterflies. There were so many of them and it was difficult to focus on one. This one won my heart thanks to its delicate colorful curtain. Best on black.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
714% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - so dreamy ! fav
July 20th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Absolutely stunning
July 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise